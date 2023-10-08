Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI opened at $16.26 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

