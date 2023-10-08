Waycross Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

