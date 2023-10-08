Waycross Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,013 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,169,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,857,000 after acquiring an additional 679,483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 340,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $45.53 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

