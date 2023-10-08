Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 30,045 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.