Cypress Capital Group Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $259.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

