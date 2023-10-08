Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

