Cypress Capital Group Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

CTRA stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.