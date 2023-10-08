Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

