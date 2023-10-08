Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

CARR stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

