Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after buying an additional 77,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $209.18 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

