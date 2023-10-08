Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 417 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $494.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.61 and its 200 day moving average is $469.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

