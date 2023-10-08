2,500 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,788,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.42.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

