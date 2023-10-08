Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 30,371 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Channel Wealth LLC owned 0.67% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. American Trust raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $42.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

