Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.