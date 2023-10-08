HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

