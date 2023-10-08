Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stock Holdings Raised by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $46.29 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

