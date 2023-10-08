Channel Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.22 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

