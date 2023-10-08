NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

