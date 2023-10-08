WP Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 4.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $226,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.29.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $381.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

