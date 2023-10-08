Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Woodside Energy Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Woodside Energy Group worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WDS stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

