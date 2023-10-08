Cadinha & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 213,338 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

BHP opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

