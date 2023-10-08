Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 984,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.