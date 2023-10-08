Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.67.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

