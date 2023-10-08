Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,184 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.80 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

