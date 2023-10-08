Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 3,992 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Blackstone by 60.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 25.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 61.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $105.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.