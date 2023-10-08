Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 654 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.83. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

