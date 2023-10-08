Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $88.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

