Albert D Mason Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

