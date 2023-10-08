Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 840 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

