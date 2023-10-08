Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

