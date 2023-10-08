Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day moving average is $453.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

