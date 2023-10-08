Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHX opened at $50.81 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.