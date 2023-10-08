TTP Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,233 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,591,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 118,552 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $365,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 57.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

