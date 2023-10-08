10,000 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,193 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,336,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,817 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

