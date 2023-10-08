Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $628.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $660.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $605.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

