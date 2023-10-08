Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after acquiring an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

