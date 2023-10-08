Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.