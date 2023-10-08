Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

