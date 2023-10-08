Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Decreased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

