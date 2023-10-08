Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 3.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

