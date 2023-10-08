Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,478 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

