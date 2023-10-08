Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,535 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 8.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

