Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

