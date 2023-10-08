Fifth Third Bancorp Has $40.77 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Shares of ISRG opened at $295.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

