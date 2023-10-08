Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

