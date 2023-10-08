Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,987,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,280,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

