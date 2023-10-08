6,319 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.89 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.