JB Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

