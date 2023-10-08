Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 744 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

