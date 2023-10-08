Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

